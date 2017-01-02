Trump prepares to become president ... of Putin's fan club

“I just want them to be sure, because it’s a pretty serious charge, and I want them to be sure,” Trump said of assessments that Russia, and possibly its president Vladimir Putin, was involved in the campaign of cyber-attacks and attempted interference in the electoral process.



“And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove,” Trump said. “So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation.”



Trump did not elaborate, but when asked what things he knows he replied, “you’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday.”