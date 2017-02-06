Trump narrows the focus of his voter-fraud conspiracy theory

O’REILLY: Is there any validity to the criticism of you that you say things you can’t back up factually, and as the president, if you say, for example, that there are 3 million illegal aliens who voted, and then you don’t have the data to back it up, some people are going to say, that’s irresponsible for a president to say that, is there any validity to it?



TRUMP: Well, many people have come out and said I am right, you know that…. A lot of people have come out and said that I am correct.