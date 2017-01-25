Trump moves forward with a dubious plan for a border wall

President Trump signed a pair of executive actions Wednesday to begin ramping up immigration enforcement, including a new border wall with Mexico, vowing that construction on his chief campaign pledge would begin in months. […] The construction of a wall along the southern U.S. border was Trump’s chief campaign promise as he blamed illegal immigration for constricting the U.S. job market for Americans and adding to national security concerns. But it remained unclear how Trump’s directive would accelerate construction of the wall, the funds for which would have to be appropriated by Congress, or pay for the added enforcement tools and border control agents.

…I’d wager that Trump is thumping his chest about this right now to buy himself goodwill with his base – and with the immigration hard-liners – in case he ends up selling out on any of the more consequential tough-on-immigration promises he made during the campaign. […]



Trump has to decide how, or whether, he’s really going to ramp up the deportations in any kind of significant way, as he promised to do. He has said he will start with the criminals first, which, at bottom, is an admission of the real problem here: The executive has to prioritize who to remove, due to funding and other constraints, and that means he has little choice but to proceed as Obama did – that is, prioritize the removal of the most serious offenders. Trump may try to ramp up the deportations beyond that, but this might create all sorts of other problems that he may balk at. And this, too, would lead to a lot of media stories about families of longtime residents being ruptured in all sorts of cruel ways. That is where the real battles will be fought. The wall, while important in many ways, is a sideshow to those things.