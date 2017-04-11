Trump moves away from ‘Obamacare’ sabotage (for now)

The Trump administration says it is willing to continue paying subsidies to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act even though House Republicans say the payments are illegal because Congress never authorized them. The statement sends a small but potentially significant signal to insurers, encouraging them to stay in the market.

Two influential Republicans – Representatives Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the chairman of the Appropriations subcommittee responsible for health spending, and Greg Walden of Oregon, the chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee – said Congress should appropriate money for the cost-sharing subsidies.



“I don’t think anybody wants to disrupt the markets more than they already are,” Mr. Cole said in an interview. “It’s a very unstable market.”



Asked if he thought Congress should provide the money, Mr. Cole said, “My personal opinion is yes.”



Likewise, Mr. Walden said last month, “I will do everything I can to make sure that the cost-sharing reduction payments get made.” That, he said, is “an obligation we have not only to the insurers,” but also to consumers, and “we cannot leave them high and dry.”