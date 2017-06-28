A Trump lawyer’s fundraising efforts generate new scrutiny

Jay Sekulow has long been a familiar name for those who understand the religious right movement, but the far-right attorney has a new public profile thanks to his latest position. Sekulow, who was the chief counsel for TV preacher Pat Robertson’s legal group, now has a leadership role on Donald Trump’s legal team in response to the Russia scandal.

With increased visibility, however, comes increased scrutiny. In Sekulow’s case, that’s not necessarily good news. The Guardian had this report yesterday;

Documents obtained by the Guardian show Sekulow [in June 2009] approved plans to push poor and jobless people to donate money to his Christian nonprofit, which since 2000 has steered more than $60 million to Sekulow, his family and their businesses. Telemarketers for the nonprofit, Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism (Case), were instructed in contracts signed by Sekulow to urge people who pleaded poverty or said they were out of work to dig deep for a “sacrificial gift”.

And while that sounds bad, it’s not the end of the story. The same report added that the collected donations helped “pay Sekulow, his wife, his sons, his brother, his sister-in-law, his niece and nephew and their firms.”

And that’s just one of the conservative lawyer’s organizations. The Washington Post published a related report today that said the American Center for Law and Justice also received millions from Sekulow’s Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism. That money, in turn, provided generous salaries to Sekulow’s brother and nephew – on top of the salaries they received from CASE.

And while the American Center for Law and Justice was created by televangelist Pat Robertson to be the religious right’s version of the ACLU, the Washington Post’s report added that the ACLJ “relies on CASE for nearly its entire budget.” Since Sekulow and his family oversee CASE and its board, it means Sekulow and his family “effectively control both charities.”

That’s a very lucrative proposition: Sekulow’s enterprise has collected hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions in recent years.