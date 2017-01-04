Trump keeps claiming credit for jobs he had nothing to do with
The week after Election Day, Donald Trump had an exciting announcement: thanks to his awesomeness, Ford had agreed to keep a Lincoln SUV plant in Kentucky. What the president-elect neglected to mention was that Ford hadn’t intended to close the Kentucky plant, and it was’t long before Trump’s boasts were discredited.
The Republican kept pulling the same trick anyway, in part because the media kept playing along. Trump’s claims about jobs saved at Carrier turned out to be untrue. His claims about jobs at Softbank were equally wrong. Trump supporters eagerly credited the president-elect for IBM’s plan to expand its workforce, despite the fact that the company’s hiring announcement was initially made in May.
Last week, Trump made bold claims about new jobs from Sprint – the president-elect credited “what is happening and the spirit and the hope” surrounding his upcoming presidency – which were wildly wrong.
And yesterday, as NBC News reported, it happened again.
The Republican kept pulling the same trick anyway, in part because the media kept playing along. Trump’s claims about jobs saved at Carrier turned out to be untrue. His claims about jobs at Softbank were equally wrong. Trump supporters eagerly credited the president-elect for IBM’s plan to expand its workforce, despite the fact that the company’s hiring announcement was initially made in May.
Last week, Trump made bold claims about new jobs from Sprint – the president-elect credited “what is happening and the spirit and the hope” surrounding his upcoming presidency – which were wildly wrong.
And yesterday, as NBC News reported, it happened again.
Ford Motor Co. announced Tuesday it has scrubbed plans to build a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico, a project that had been spotlighted by then-candidate Donald Trump, especially after Ford said it would move small car production from the U.S. into that new factory.
But while the move is being hailed by some as a victory for the president-elect, a closer look at the announcement, made by senior Ford executives at a suburban Detroit assembly plant, did not actually reverse the central decision the automaker announced last April.
Small car production, such as the compact Focus model, will still move to Mexico, just into an existing Ford plant in Hermosillo.
The report added that Ford will expand a Michigan factory, adding about 700 jobs, but that project “appears likely to have happened anyway,” based on sales of the cars made at that plant.
And yet, there was Trump, crediting himself for the developments.
Slate’s Daniel Gross explained that if you want to give a politician credit for this, you can start with Presidents Obama and Bush. Obama, of course, rescued the auto industry – with a policy Republicans were certain would fail – and Bush started the Department of Energy’s Loan Guarantee Program, which Ford took advantage of, and which ultimately helped lead to yesterday’s good news.
Given this track record, the next time Trump takes credit for saved or created jobs, it’s a safe bet he isn’t telling the truth.
And yet, there was Trump, crediting himself for the developments.
Slate’s Daniel Gross explained that if you want to give a politician credit for this, you can start with Presidents Obama and Bush. Obama, of course, rescued the auto industry – with a policy Republicans were certain would fail – and Bush started the Department of Energy’s Loan Guarantee Program, which Ford took advantage of, and which ultimately helped lead to yesterday’s good news.
Given this track record, the next time Trump takes credit for saved or created jobs, it’s a safe bet he isn’t telling the truth.