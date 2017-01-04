Trump intensifies ‘insanely dangerous’ feud with intel agencies

The president-elect took another swipe on Tuesday at the intelligence community that will be under his command in just a few weeks, once again in a tweet.



Last week Donald Trump had said he would meet with high-level intel briefers this week to hear more about Russian hacking of the U.S. election…. On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, “The ‘Intelligence’ briefing on so-called ‘Russian hacking’ was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!”