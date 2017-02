Trump ignores some good advice on counter-terrorism

For much of the right, the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” has taken on magical qualities: to keep Americans safe,



In an interesting twist, however, the amateur president is getting some good advice on the matter from his new National Security Advisor. Politico George W. Bush and Barack Obama disagreed on many issues, but both understood that combating terrorism by shouting “radical Islam” at every available opportunity was counter-productive. This, for deeply foolish reasons, has driven many Republicans increasingly batty For much of the right, the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” has taken on magical qualities: to keep Americans safe, the argument goes , one must embrace the phrase and use it constantly. As conservatives have been reminded many times , this plays directly into the strategy ISIS and al Qaeda prefer.Donald Trump doesn’t care. As a Republican candidate, Trump went so far as to argue , in all seriousness, that President Obama “should resign in disgrace” unless his rhetoric matches exactly with what the right wants to hear. As a Republican president, Trump and his aides have already used “radical Islamic terrorism” repeatedly In an interesting twist, however, the amateur president is getting some good advice on the matter from his new National Security Advisor. Politico reported this morning:

President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, advised him in a closed-door meeting last week to stop using a phrase that was a frequent refrain during the campaign: “radical Islamic terrorism.”



But the phrase will be in the president’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, according to a senior White House aide – even though McMaster reviewed drafts and his staff pressed the president’s chief speechwriter and senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller, not to use it.