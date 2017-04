Trump haunted by his record during Sexual Assault Prevention Month

And what’s wrong with that? On the surface, nothing. But seeing Trump mention autism in any context immediately serves as a reminder that the Republican, before the election, said



In other words, the simple act of a president honoring World Autism Awareness Day is becoming difficult, not for reasons that have anything to do with the occasion itself, but because Trump’s record is so ridiculous.



“At the heart of our country is the emphatic belief that every person has unique and infinite value. We dedicate each April to raising awareness about sexual abuse and recommitting ourselves to fighting it. Women, children, and men have inherent dignity that should never be violated.



“According to the Department of Justice, on average there are more than 300,000 instances of rape or other sexual assault that afflict our neighbors and loved ones every year. Behind these painful statistics are real people whose lives are profoundly affected, at times shattered, and who are invariably in need of our help, commitment, and protection.



“As we recognize National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, we are reminded that we all share the responsibility to reduce and ultimately end sexual violence. As a Nation, we must develop meaningful strategies to eliminate these crimes, including increasing awareness of the problem in our communities, creating systems that protect vulnerable groups, and sharing successful prevention strategies.”