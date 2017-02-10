Trump has no one to blame but himself for Muslim ban’s failures

Rachel Maddow reports on some of the details in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling on Donald Trump travel ban executive order that real an administration out of its depth on the basics.

“The States argue that the Executive Order violates the Establishment and Equal Protection Clauses because it was intended to disfavor Muslims. In support of this argument, the States have offered evidence of numerous statements by the President about his intent to implement a ‘Muslim ban’ as well as evidence they claim suggests that the Executive Order was intended to be that ban, including sections 5(b) and 5(e) of the Order. It is well established that evidence of purpose beyond the face of the challenged law may be considered in evaluating Establishment and Equal Protection Clause claims.”