Trump on Gorsuch’s confirmation: ‘You think that’s easy?’

Trump’s 100th day in office is coming right up – it’ll fall on April 29, two weeks from Saturday – and the White House is reportedly feeling a little antsy about how little this president has accomplished, especially compared to some of the historic first 100 days from some of the giants of American history. The fact that Trump is tying Gorsuch’s confirmation to his own first 100 days is no coincidence.But the president’s question need not be rhetorical. Trump believes he “got it done,” and it wasn’t “easy.” Is that right?The fact that Senate Republicans had to use the so-called “nuclear option,” changing the institution’s rules in order to get Gorsuch onto the bench, obviously means this wasn’t an easy process. Indeed, the fact that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had to execute a 14-month scheme, with no precedent in the American tradition, effectively stealing a high court vacancy from one administration in order to hand it to another, reinforces the complexity of this dynamic.But what rankles is the president’s boast: “I got it done in the first 100 days.” I’m sure it made Trump feel nice to say this, but let’s not forget that Trump didn’t actually do any real work.Conservative activists helped the Trump campaign put together a list of possible justices before the election; the White House chose a name from that list after the election; and then Senate Republicans used their majority to do all the heavy lifting. As accomplishments go, the president spent vastly more time golfing and tweeting about stuff he saw on television than shepherding Neil Gorsuch through the confirmation process.As for the audience that heard Trump’s curious boast, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern had a good piece noting one of the attendees at yesterday’s event in the Rose Garden.