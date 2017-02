Trump, GOP lawmakers scrap Stream Protection Rule

An aide



By most measures, we would’ve been better off had the president actually left without signing it. At issue is a policy called the Stream Protection Rule, created by President Obama, which



The Congressional Research Service recently published



As 2017 got underway, Republicans made the elimination of the Stream Protection Rule Donald Trump is not yet accustomed to bill-signing ceremonies. The president, just a month into his term, walked into a room in the White House last week to sign a measure backed by the coal industry, said a few words, smiled for the cameras, and turned to leave the room.An aide had to remind Trump to actually sign the bill into law.By most measures, we would’ve been better off had the president actually left without signing it. At issue is a policy called the Stream Protection Rule, created by President Obama, which sought to protect the nation’s waterways “from debris generated by a practice called surface mining. The Interior Department had said the rule would protect 6,000 miles of streams and 52,000 acres of forests by keeping coal mining debris away from nearby waters.”The Congressional Research Service recently published a report on the Stream Protection Rule, which congressional researchers said was an effective policy in protecting drinking water and combating climate change.As 2017 got underway, Republicans made the elimination of the Stream Protection Rule one of their first big priorities , and that in turn led to Trump’s signing ceremony last week. As the Washington Post noted yesterday, the president’s fans were impressed.

Several people said they would have liked to see more coverage of a measure that Trump signed Thursday that rolled back a last-minute Obama regulation that would have restricted coal mines from dumping debris in nearby streams. At the signing, Trump was joined by coal miners in hard hats.



“If he hadn’t gotten into office, 70,000 miners would have been put out of work,” Patricia Nana, a 42-year-old naturalized citizen from Cameroon. “I saw the ceremony where he signed that bill, giving them their jobs back, and he had miners with their hard hats and everything – you could see how happy they were.”