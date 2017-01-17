Trump gets by with a little help from his friends

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to name real-estate developers Richard LeFrak and Steven Roth to head up a new council he is creating to monitor spending on his proposed $1 trillion plan to improve the nation’s roads, bridges and other public works.



Mr. Trump said in an interview Friday with Wall Street Journal reporters and editors that he has asked the two New York-based developers … to oversee the council of 15 to 20 builders and engineers. “They’re pros,” he said. “That’s what they do. All their lives, they build. They build under-budget, ahead of schedule.”