Trump flubs his own history test on Andrew Jackson and the Civil War

President Donald Trump is questioning why the Civil War could not have been avoided and says President Andrew Jackson could have prevented it had he been in office “a little later” — comments that immediately drew fire Monday from Democrats who charged the president was ignoring slavery.



“People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why?” Trump said in a clip of the radio interview released by the SiriusXM show “Main Street Meets the Beltway.”



“People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?” Trump added.