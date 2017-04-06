Trump faces foreign policy tests he doesn’t know how to pass

Rachel Maddow remarks on the “clown car of incompetent catastrophe” that is the Donald Trump administration and expresses concern for how important matters of national security will be handled.

[T]hree defense officials told BuzzFeed News they cannot begin to craft a military response, if that is what Trump wants, without a clear understanding of what the president wants to see happen in Syria. Does he only want the Assad regime to stop using chemical weapons? Does he want regime change? Is he seeking a negotiated settlement? Or were Trump’s comments simply rhetoric?