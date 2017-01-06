Trump, easily distracted, picks proxy fight with Ohio’s Kasich

On Friday, Donald Trump and Gov. John Kasich will face off in their latest proxy battle for the hearts and minds of Ohio Republicans – and the president-elect himself on Thursday entered the fray. Trump supporter Jane Timken, a Cincinnati native and Walnut Hills High School graduate, is challenging Kasich-backed incumbent Matt Borges for the Ohio Republican Party’s top spot. On Thursday, Trump himself called several Southwest Ohioans who have a vote in the race for chairperson, pushing for Timken’s election. [emphasis added]

Donald Trump’s campaign announced a split Saturday with the chairman of the Republican party in the key battleground state of Ohio.



The GOP presidential nominee’s Ohio campaign director said the break was a result of what Trump himself considers Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges’ “duplicity.”



“I spoke with Mr. Trump on Thursday and he is very disappointed in Matt’s duplicity,” Trump Ohio Director Bob Paduchik wrote in a letter to members of the state GOP central committee, which elects the chairman.



“Mr. Trump told me, ‘This is why people have lost faith in the establishment and party leaders.’ I have to agree with him. Too often some leaders of our party have been quick to bail on candidates and principles – it’s why our nation is on the wrong track,” Paduchik wrote.