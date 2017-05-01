As Trump dissembles on Russia scandal, Republicans back his play

“[K]nowing something about hacking, if you don’t catch a hacker, okay, in the act, it’s very hard to say who did the hacking. With that being said, I’ll go along with Russia. Could’ve been China, could’ve been a lot of different groups.”

“I call it the fake Russia story. Russia story was made up because the – they were embarrassed by their loss. They had this tremendous loss, a loss like nobody has ever seen before. The Democrats should never lose the Electoral College because they automatically start with New York, California, and Illinois. It’s impossible for Republican to win. And not only did I won I won easily.



“So they made up this Russia thing to try and deflect because they’re embarrassed by what happened. The Russia is a phony – what do you see is the Russia story? The Russia story. And you see all of these other phony stories. It’s so bad and for me to have great approval ratings in light of all the faux press and the fake press I think is amazing.”