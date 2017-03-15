Trump declares end to non-existent ‘assault’ on US auto industry

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that he ended “the assault on the American auto industry,” though the actions of President Barack Obama’s administration are widely understood to have saved the industry.



“The assault on the American auto industry, believe me, is over. It’s over. Not going to have it anymore,” Trump said in a speech at the American Center for Mobility near Ypsilanti, Michigan. “I kept my word.” Trump said that he has “followed through on his promise, and by the way many other promises.”