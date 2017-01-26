Trump creates new dangers with provocative comments about Iraqi oil

Rachel Maddow reports on the reaction in Iraq, including by the Iraqi Prime Minister, to Donald Trump’s loose talk about seizing oil as payment for U.S. military actions, and the added risk U.S. troops face as a result of Trump’s statements.

“This is a dangerous thing to not have clarity on, and I don’t mean it’s dangerous in some academic, geopolitical sense; I mean it’s literally, physically dangerous for the American troops who are in Iraq right now.



“If the Iraqis they’re serving alongside think that the United States has these members of our military in that country right now because it is now U.S. policy to take Iraq’s oil, that is very dangerous for American troops in that environment – like fighting ISIS wasn’t dangerous enough.”