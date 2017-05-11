Trump contradicts his own White House team on Comey firing

HOLT: Monday you met with the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein– TRUMP: Right. HOLT: Did you ask for a recommendation [on Comey]? TRUMP: What I did is, I was going to fire [Comey]. My decision, it was not– HOLT: You had made the decision before they came in the room. TRUMP: I was going to fire Comey.

When the NBC anchor noted the White House’s written claim about the recommendations from the Justice Department, Trump couldn’t have been clearer about his intentions.“Oh, I was gonna fire regardless of [the] recommendation,” the president said.In other words, according to Trump himself, what the Trump White House told the public wasn’t true. The entire narrative created by the West Wing has been discredited by the person the narrative was intended to protect.