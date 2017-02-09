Trump can’t even get the Gorsuch nomination right

President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court has called the president’s recent criticism of the judiciary “disheartening” and “demoralizing,” a spokesman for the nomination confirmation team told NBC News on Wednesday.



Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said Wednesday that he spoke with U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch and that Gorsuch “certainly expressed to me that he is disheartened by the demoralizing and abhorrent comments made by President Trump about the judiciary.”



A spokesman for the team shepherding Gorsuch’s nomination in the Senate confirmed Blumenthal’s version of the conversation to NBC News and said Gorsuch did use the words “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”