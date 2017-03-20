Trump borrows from Obama for nation’s ‘new’ ISIS plan

Donald Trump promised during the campaign to implement a “secret plan” to defeat ISIS, including a pledge to “bomb the hell out of” the terror group in Iraq and Syria.



Now, the Pentagon has given him a secret plan, but it turns out to be a little more than an “intensification” of the same slow and steady approach that Trump derided under the Obama administration, two senior officials who have reviewed the document told NBC News.



The plan calls for continued bombing; beefing up support and assistance to local forces to retake its Iraqi stronghold Mosul and ultimately the ISIS capital of Raqqa in Syria; drying up ISIS’s sources of income; and stabilizing the areas retaken from ISIS, the officials say.