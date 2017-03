Trump borrows from Obama for nation’s ‘new’ ISIS plan

The first sign that Trump’s plan may not actually exist, however, came on January 28, when the president



The Trump administration’s plan has now taken shape, and as NBC News As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump assured Americans he had amazing ideas for how best to annihilate ISIS. The Republican wouldn’t tell voters what the plan entailed, of course, but rest assured, it was going to be awesome.The first sign that Trump’s plan may not actually exist, however, came on January 28, when the president signed an executive directive on the matter, effectively asking his national security team to come up with some kind of anti-ISIS plan for him. (For the record, the directive wasn’t exactly necessary: Trump could’ve just given an order. That, however, wouldn’t have been theatrical enough for this president.)The Trump administration’s plan has now taken shape, and as NBC News reported , it looks pretty familiar.

Donald Trump promised during the campaign to implement a “secret plan” to defeat ISIS, including a pledge to “bomb the hell out of” the terror group in Iraq and Syria.



Now, the Pentagon has given him a secret plan, but it turns out to be a little more than an “intensification” of the same slow and steady approach that Trump derided under the Obama administration, two senior officials who have reviewed the document told NBC News.



The plan calls for continued bombing; beefing up support and assistance to local forces to retake its Iraqi stronghold Mosul and ultimately the ISIS capital of Raqqa in Syria; drying up ISIS’s sources of income; and stabilizing the areas retaken from ISIS, the officials say.