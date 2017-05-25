Trump blurts out classified info again, worrying Pentagon officials

Rachel Maddow reports on the revelation that Donald Trump, while on the phone with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, revealed the classified location of U.S. submarines.

Pentagon officials are in shock after the release of a transcript between President Donald Trump and his Philippines counterpart reveals that the US military had moved two nuclear submarines towards North Korea.



“We never talk about subs!” three officials told BuzzFeed News, referring to the military’s belief that keeping submarines’ movement stealth is key to their mission.