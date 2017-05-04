Trump believes Middle East peace process may not be ‘difficult’

Meeting at the White House with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Pres. Trump sounded really confident about a peace deal despite the fact the issue has eluded presidents for decades.

Trump offered himself as a “mediator, arbiter or facilitator” to help reach a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine, but said, “Any agreement cannot be imposed by the United States or any other nations.”



Despite the decades of failed efforts to achieve a lasting peace in the region, Trump said his administration has a “very, very good chance” to get it done.