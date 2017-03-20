Trump and his team don’t want to talk about his golf game

President Trump spent seven hours this weekend at Trump International Golf Club here, where a crisp breeze and cloudless skies beckoned golf lovers to the manicured 27-hole course.



Did he play any golf? “Very little,” Mr. Trump told reporters traveling with him on Sunday on Air Force One back to Washington…. The White House refused to provide any details…. Questions about whether the commander in chief also indulged in his favorite game went unanswered by White House officials traveling with the president.