Trump administration can’t keep its story straight on ‘Dreamers’

While individual deportations are rarely the basis for national news, last week's story about Juan Manuel Montes was different. The 23-year-old Montes, who's lived in the United States since age 9, was taken into custody last week and returned to Mexico – making him the first example of a "Dreamer" to be deported since Donald Trump became president. As USA Today reported, Montes was "twice granted deportation protections" under the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which Trump has so far left in place, but which didn't seem to protect the young man last week. It therefore came as something of a surprise late last week when the Republican president said "Dreamers" – who get their name from the "Dream Act" that GOP lawmakers blocked in Congress – should "rest easy" about his immigration policies. Trump told the Associated Press that he's "not after the Dreamers, we are after the criminals." He added, "That is our policy." Trump might want to let his attorney general know.

[Attorney General Jeff Sessions], in an exclusive interview Sunday on “This Week,” told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, “There’s no doubt the president has sympathy for young people who were brought here at early ages.”



He also said the Department of Homeland Security’s “first and strongest priority – no doubt about it” is to arrest unauthorized immigrants who have committed crimes. “They’re focusing primarily on that,” he said.