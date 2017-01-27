On torture, Trump struggles to keep his story straight

“[Mattis] has stated publicly that he does not necessarily believe in torture or waterboarding, or however you want to define it – enhanced interrogation I guess would be a word that a lot of … words that a lot of people would like to use. I don’t necessarily agree. But I would tell you that he will override because I’m giving him that power. He’s an expert,” Trump said. He called Mattis a “general’s general,” whom he would rely upon.



“I happen to feel that it does work. I’ve been open about that for a long period of time. But I am going with our leaders. And we’re going to win with or without. But I do disagree.”