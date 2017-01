On torture, Trump struggles to keep his story straight

Perhaps Pompeo needs to expand his imagination.



Trump has long been



Today, at a White House press conference alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump said he wants to torture and believes it works, but he’s decided Two weeks ago, during his confirmation hearings, CIA Director Mike Pompeo was asked whether he’d comply if Donald Trump ordered him to implement a torture program. After saying he would “absolutely not” tolerate such a policy, Pompeo added that he “can’t imagine” Trump even asking.Perhaps Pompeo needs to expand his imagination.Trump has long been an enthusiastic proponent of torture, and his vigorous support for it has only intensified since taking office. He argued as recently as late yesterday that he doesn’t consider waterboarding torture, all evidence to the contrary be damned.Today, at a White House press conference alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump said he wants to torture and believes it works, but he’s decided to defer to Defense Secretary James Mattis on the matter.

“[Mattis] has stated publicly that he does not necessarily believe in torture or waterboarding, or however you want to define it – enhanced interrogation I guess would be a word that a lot of … words that a lot of people would like to use. I don’t necessarily agree. But I would tell you that he will override because I’m giving him that power. He’s an expert,” Trump said. He called Mattis a “general’s general,” whom he would rely upon.



“I happen to feel that it does work. I’ve been open about that for a long period of time. But I am going with our leaders. And we’re going to win with or without. But I do disagree.”