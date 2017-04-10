Tillerson wants Russians to address Russian election interference

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well one of the big issues complicating that relationship of course is Russian interference in last year’s election – that’s the consensus view of all of our intelligence agencies. Is that on the agenda for you meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov and what can you say to them? What will be the consequences if Russia tries something like that again?



TILLERSON: Well George, we’ve had previous conversations about it when I met with Foreign Minister Lavrov in Bonn, Germany on the margins of the G20. We will continue to talk with them about how this undermines any hope of improving relations, not just with the United States, but it’s – it’s pretty evident that they are taking similar tactics into electoral processes throughout Europe and so they’re really undermining any hope for improved relations with many European countries as well, so this is something that Russia needs to confront themselves and examine carefully how is this helping them achieve their longer term objectives.