Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.21.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* North Korea: “President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he had signed an executive order authorizing additional sanctions against North Korea by targeting individuals, companies and financial institutions that do business with what he called ‘this criminal rogue regime.’”

* Puerto Rico: “Hurricane Maria, the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. territory in almost a century, ravaged the island, demolishing homes and knocking out all electricity. It could take half a year to restore power to the nearly 3.5 million people who live there.”

* Florida: “The death toll from the south Florida nursing home that became a lethal sauna after Hurricane Irma knocked out the air conditioning rose to 10 on Thursday, authorities said.”

* Facebook “has struck a deal with Capitol Hill investigators to release advertisements purchased by Russians to influence the 2016 campaign and some associated information with them, according to two people familiar with the matter.”

* Related details: “Facebook has decided to turn over to Congress copies of more than 3,000 online political advertisements bought through Russian accounts during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, reversing a decision that had frustrated Capitol Hill investigators, company officials said Thursday.”

* Russian officials today “raised the threat of a direct confrontation with U.S. forces in Syria, saying that it would target areas occupied by American units and U.S.-backed militias if its troops came under fire.”

* Trump said he’s made up his mind about the Iran nuclear deal. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson didn’t appear to know that yesterday.

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday “announced it’s going on the financial equivalent of a diet. After the devastating Great Recession, the Fed took two unprecedented steps to rescue the U.S. economy and jump-start growth…. Now, the United States’ central bank plans to start trimming down the $4.5 trillion collection of assets.”

* Something to watch out for: “The Trump administration is weighing a new policy that would fast-track the deportation of thousands of Central American teenagers who arrived at the southern border, unaccompanied by adults.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.