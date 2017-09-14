Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.14.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* DACA politics: “House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), in his first public comments since Trump met with Democrats the previous night, agreed in broad strokes with his goal of protecting ‘dreamers’ and toughening U.S. border security. But Ryan dismissed the possible deal as preliminary discussions and insisted any agreement must have buy-in from GOP leaders.”

* On a related note: “Staunch conservative allies of President Trump have erupted in anger and incredulity after Democrats late Wednesday announced that the president had agreed to pursue a legislative deal that would protect thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation but not secure Trump’s signature campaign promise: building a massive wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.”

* Constant clean-up work: “Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will resume his role as the reassurer for American allies this week when he heads to Mexico, where he will try to mend relations after President Trump failed to quickly offer condolences for the earthquake on Friday that killed at least 96 people and severely damaged thousands of homes.”

* Competing versions: “President Trump met Wednesday with Sen. Tim Scott, the upper chamber’s only African American Republican. Exactly what was said and by whom was the source of some disagreement afterward.”

* In case you missed Rachel’s segment on this: “Former national security adviser Susan Rice privately told House investigators that she unmasked the identities of senior Trump officials to understand why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York late last year, multiple sources told CNN.”

* Naturally, this leaked: “The top US national security official has directed government departments and agencies to warn employees across the entire federal government next week about the dangers and consequences of leaking even unclassified information.”

* Quite a story out of Arizona: “Employees at Motel 6 locations in Phoenix have ceased working with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents in light of a new report that revealed motel staffers were reporting guests who appear to be undocumented immigrants, according to a spokeswoman for the motel chain.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.