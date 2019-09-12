Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.12.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* No good can come of this: “The Trump administration rolled back a major Obama-era clean water regulation on Thursday, reversing protections for certain waterways and wetlands that had fallen into a legal grey area after a series of Supreme Court challenges.”

* The more the court’s conservatives play the role of Trump fixers, the worse it is for the rule of law: “The U.S. Supreme Court late Wednesday gave the Trump administration permission to enforce its toughest restriction yet on asylum seekers at the southern border, even though a lawsuit to stop the new policy is still working its way through the lower courts.”

* Adding to our national embarrassment: “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.”

* McCabe’s indictment would be dramatically controversial in light of Trump’s crusade against him: “Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen told former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday that his appeal against possible criminal charges against him has been rejected, according to a person familiar with the decision.”

* It’s almost as if the entire policy is shaped by one man’s uninformed whims: “President Trump said Wednesday night that the United States would delay its next planned tariff increase on China by two weeks, as ‘a gesture of good will’ that may help to mend the seriously damaged ties between the world’s two biggest economies.”

* Michael Cohen, back in the news: “The former personal attorney for President Donald Trump has entered into an agreement with New York City prosecutors to provide information about the president’s business operation, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News Wednesday.”

* A provocative allegation: “The U.S. government concluded within the last two years that Israel was most likely behind the placement of cell-phone surveillance devices that were found near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington, D.C., according to three former senior U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter.”

* Hmm: “The Department of the Interior has decided to halt its sponsorship of all House trips to various agency sites around the country until a resolution can be found to a dispute over the rules of engagement between congressional staff and the career and political officials who facilitate the oversight visits, according to a senior department official.”

* It’s about time: “The Trump administration has released $250 million in military aid to Ukraine that had been held up despite criticism that the money was desperately needed to deter Russian aggression and territorial expansion.”

* Some good news for Ben Carson at HUD: “The Inspector General for the Department of Housing and Urban Development found no evidence of misconduct against Secretary Ben Carson in a $31,000 furniture order to replace a dining room set in his secretarial suite, according to a copy of the investigation obtained by The Washington Post.”

See you tomorrow.