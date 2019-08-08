Thursday’s Mini-Report, 8.8.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Yesterday, Peter Strzok filed suit, today it’s McCabe: “Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s ire, has sued the FBI and the Justice Department over his firing…. McCabe was fired after a Justice Department inspector general report found that he had misstated his involvement in a news media disclosure regarding an FBI investigation.”

* Matthew Gebert is a foreign affairs officer at the Bureau of Energy Resources: “A State Department official who was outed as an alleged white nationalist by a civil rights group had been placed on leave, sources said Thursday.”

* Speaking of the State Department: “The Trump administration’s top diplomat for Latin America has resigned amid internal disputes over immigration policy for the region, U.S. officials said Wednesday.”

* Part I: “Immigration enforcement authorities raided food processing plants across Mississippi on Wednesday, picking up 680 workers in what was being billed as the biggest single-day, one-state sweep in U.S. history, officials said.”

* Part II: “About 300 of the 680 people detained in Wednesday’s federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid were released the same day, officials said. Approximately 30 people detained Wednesday were released at the same site they were detained on ‘humanitarian grounds,’ according to a press release issued Thursday by Mike Hurst, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, and ICE.”

* Kashmir: “As tensions continued high between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that his government’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status marked ‘a new era’ that would free the region of ‘terrorism and separatism.’”

* The good news is, this will only affect people who consume food. Everyone else will be fine: “If climate change is left unchecked, rising temperatures, extreme weather and land degradation could trigger a global food crisis, according to a report released Thursday by a United Nations panel.”

* June 2019 was “the hottest month that humans have recorded.”

* Jimmy Aldaoud: “A longtime Michigan resident who had never been to Iraq but was deported there in June died this week after he couldn’t get insulin to treat his diabetes, supporters said Thursday.”

* I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around this one: “A Montana man charged with assaulting a 13-year-old boy who refused to remove his hat during the national anthem believed he was doing what President Donald Trump wanted him to do, his attorney said.”

* After Ferguson: “Despite five years of changes in Missouri, black drivers continue to be stopped at much higher rates than white drivers in communities throughout the state.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.