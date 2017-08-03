The Rachel Maddow Show / The MaddowBlog

Thursday’s Mini-Report, 8.3.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Afghanistan: “Two U.S. service members were killed by a suicide truck bomber in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Defense Department said, underscoring the danger to U.S. troops as the Trump White House struggles with a decision on the way forward there.”

* EPA: “One day after getting sued by 15 states, Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt reversed his earlier decision to delay implementation of Obama-era rules reducing emissions of smog-causing air pollutants.”

* Russia scandal: “Congressional investigators are interested in obtaining phone records pertaining to Donald Trump Jr.’s June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer, CBS News has confirmed.”

* Missouri: “The state of Missouri has earned the dubious distinction of being the first ever state to have a travel advisory issued against it by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), due to a recent string of both directly and indirectly state-sanctioned racist and discriminatory incidents.”

* On a related note: “A forthcoming Missouri law that would make it harder to sue a business for race discrimination – which prompted the NAACP to issue a travel advisory for African-Americans in the state – was sponsored by a lawmaker whose business is being sued for race discrimination”

* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had originally said he’d delay the start of the chamber’s summer recess until the end of next week. But with health care stalled, McConnell changed his mind – and senators left town today.

* A nomination that never should’ve happened is in trouble: “Add this to the growing list of White House headaches: President Trump’s pick to lead the Export-Import Bank is hanging by a fraying thread in the Senate. The nominee – former Rep. Scott Garrett (R-N.J.) – faces a buzz saw of bipartisan resistance thanks to his outspoken efforts while in Congress to dismantle the bank he now seeks to lead.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.

