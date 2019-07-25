Thursday’s Mini-Report, 7.25.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello “announced his resignation Wednesday days after demonstrators at the island’s largest protest in recent history called for his ouster over a scandal involving leaked private chats, as well as corruption investigations and arrests.”

* Asylum restrictions: “A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction against the Trump administration’s latest move to widely restrict asylum for migrants coming to the southern border, according to court documents.”

* Oh my: “Sixteen U.S. Marines were arrested Thursday on human smuggling and drug allegations at a base in Southern California, military officials said.”

* The Senate Intelligence Committee released a bipartisan report today “on Russian election interference that found the U.S. election infrastructure was unprepared to combat ‘extensive activity’ by Russia that began in 2014 and carried on at least into 2017.”

* I have a hunch these subpoenas will be ignored, too: “The House Oversight and Reform Committee voted on Thursday to authorize subpoenas for senior White House officials’ communications via private email accounts and messaging applications, a significant escalation in a years-long, bipartisan effort to learn more about potential violations of federal record-keeping laws.”

* In related news: “The Justice Department will not bring criminal charges against Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after the Democrat-led House voted last week to hold them in contempt.”

* Is rhetoric like “feeble” really necessary? “White House counselor Kellyanne Conway slapped special counsel Robert Mueller with a backhanded compliment on Thursday.

During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, she said she had a great deal of ‘compassion’ for Mueller, while simultaneously calling the special counsel ‘feeble’ and ‘clearly not conversant with the facts.’”

* Mar-a-Lago, back in the news: “A high-profile Chinese fugitive – who belongs to President Donald Trump’s exclusive South Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, and has railed against China’s communist government – is accused of being a spy for that very regime, according to new documents filed in a federal court case in New York.”

* I’d love to hear the story about how (and why) this happened: “The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.