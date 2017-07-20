Thursday’s Mini-Report, 7.20.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Apparently, Sessions isn’t resigning: “President Trump still has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the White House said Thursday, despite the president’s blunt comments that he would’ve chosen a different person for the top Department of Justice job had he known Sessions was going to recuse himself.”

* Tillerson’s recent past follows him: “Exxon Mobil Corp. showed ‘reckless disregard’ for U.S. sanctions on Russia while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the oil giant’s CEO, the Treasury Department said Thursday. The U.S. fined the company $2 million.”

* Sen. John McCain “has been diagnosed with brain cancer, the Mayo Clinic said Wednesday in a statement released on behalf of the senator and his family.”

* An ostensible U.S. ally: “US officials accused Turkey Wednesday of putting US troops at risk after Turkey’s state-owned news agency published the locations of 10 previously secret US military outposts in Syria.”

* The latest on Manafort: “Financial records filed last year in the secretive tax haven of Cyprus, where Paul J. Manafort kept bank accounts during his years working in Ukraine and investing with a Russian oligarch, indicate that he had been in debt to pro-Russia interests by as much as $17 million before he joined Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign in March 2016.”

* Pay attention to Poland: “Step by step, the Polish government has moved against democratic norms: It increased government control over the news media, cracked down on public gatherings and restricted the activities of nongovernmental organizations. Now the party in power is moving aggressively to take control of the last major independent government institution, the courts, drawing crowds into the streets and possible condemnation by the European Union.”

* Sam Clovis: “President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated an open climate change skeptic with no credentials in agricultural research, science or medicine for the top scientific post at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

* Team Rohrabacher: “Paul Behrends, a top aide to Representative Dana Rohrabacher, has been ousted from his role as staff director for the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee that Rohrabacher chairs, after stories appeared in the press highlighting his relationships with pro-Russia lobbyists.”

* Mark Serrano, pro-Trump pundit: “Fox News and Fox Business have described Serrano variously as a Republican strategist, a crisis-management expert and a former adviser to President George H.W. Bush since he began appearing on the networks in 2014. But Serrano has had another role this spring, one that wasn’t disclosed to viewers as he was touting Trump: His firm was a paid consultant to the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.