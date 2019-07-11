Thursday’s Mini-Report, 7.11.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Census: “President Donald Trump is expected to announce Thursday that he is backing off his effort to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census and will instead direct the Commerce Department to acquire the data by other means, an administration source told NBC News.”

* ICE raids: “Nationwide immigration raids that were postponed three weeks ago are now scheduled to begin Sunday, two senior Department of Homeland Security officials told NBC News. The mass raids, to be conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, are set to target roughly 2,000 families in major cities across the United States – the same 10 cities that were revealed under the previous plans, the officials said.”

* Subpoenas: “The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to authorize subpoenas targeting current and former Trump administration officials, as lawmakers seek documents from them as well as their testimony.”

* A story worth watching: “A congressional committee is investigating whether the U.S. Interior Department helped an Arizona developer and supporter of President Donald Trump get a crucial permit after a wildlife official said the housing project would threaten habitat for imperiled species.”

* I wonder if this affected the White House’s plan: “A second federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Justice Department’s plan to switch up the legal team fighting to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.”

* Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s story faces pushback: “Former Florida state attorney Barry Krischer, however, blasted Acosta in a statement on Wednesday following the secretary’s press conference, calling Acosta’s recollection ‘completely wrong.’”

* Gen. John Hyten: “A senior military officer has accused the Air Force general tapped to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of sexual misconduct, potentially jeopardizing his nomination. Members of Congress have raised questions about the allegations and the military investigation that found insufficient evidence to charge him.”

* I hope you caught Rachel’s coverage of this last night: “President Trump’s company has canceled a golf tournament that a Miami-area strip club planned to hold at his Doral, Fla., resort this weekend.”

* Reading about police corruption this brazen is heartbreaking, but it’s is an important story: “A Florida cop planted meth on random drivers, police say. One lost custody of his daughter.”

* That’s a lot of money for a self-indulgent campaign stunt: “President Donald Trump’s July Fourth extravaganza – featuring tanks, a military flyover, and a Trump speech at the Lincoln Memorial – cost an estimated $5.4 million, according to rough figures Thursday.”

* Though the White House routinely complains about Congress not having approved the new NAFTA, the White House also hasn’t yet submitted the new NAFTA: “The White House plans to send its replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement to Congress after Sept. 1, setting up a vote by the end of the year, sources told CNBC.”

