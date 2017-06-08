Thursday’s Mini-Report, 6.8.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* More on this tomorrow: “The House on Thursday voted to free Wall Street from many of the strict constraints put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, the opening salvo in what is likely to be a protracted battle over deregulation of the powerful banking industry.”

* North Korea “fired several suspected short-range anti-ship missiles off its east coast Thursday, South Korea’s military said, in a continuation of defiant launches as it seeks to build a nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.”

* The U.S. State Department’s statement was far more diplomatic: “Iran’s foreign minister rejected Donald Trump’s condolences Thursday after a pair of ISIS-claimed attacks in Tehran, calling the president’s words ‘repugnant.’”

* An unpredictable British election: “Polling stations opened across the U.K. early Thursday in an election dominated by looming Brexit negotiations and recent deadly terror attacks.”

* Reality Leigh Winner: “The intelligence industry contractor who is accused of giving journalists a highly classified report about Russian interference in the U.S. election will plead not guilty, her lawyer told NBC News on Wednesday.”

* This jail falls under the purview of David A. Clarke Jr: “A federal jury Wednesday awarded $6.7 million to a woman who was raped repeatedly by a guard when she was being held in the Milwaukee County Jail four years ago.”

* The White House probably didn’t expect pushback on this: “As President Donald Trump aligns with Saudi Arabia amid a fresh dispute among Gulf nations, senators in both parties as soon as Thursday will try to block him from selling more than $500 million in offensive weapons to Riyadh.”

* This apology should’ve come before the election, not after it: “Montana congressman-elect Greg Gianforte, who was charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly slamming Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs to the ground for asking a question, has apologized to the reporter and announced a donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists.”

