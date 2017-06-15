Thursday’s Mini-Report, 6.15.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The latest out of Northern Virginia: “The firearms recovered after a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice and injured five people in Alexandria, Virginia, appear to have been purchased legally, the FBI and other authorities said Thursday.”

* It’s a shame this was even necessary: “The Republican-led Senate unanimously approved a measure emphasizing the importance of NATO’s mutual defense pact, a not-so-subtle dig at President Donald Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s resolution passed 100-0 after Trump waffled on his commitment to Article 5. That’s the alliance’s ‘one for all, all for one’ defense agreement.”

* A story worth watching: “Authorities in the District said Thursday that they have criminally charged a dozen members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security team who authorities say attacked protesters outside the ambassador’s residence in May.”

* In a normal administration, this would be a legitimate controversy: “Five months after first appearing in front of Congress in pursuit of the job of Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt may need to clarify his congressional testimony yet again. Pruitt appears to have used two government email addresses while serving as attorney general of Oklahoma – despite telling the Senate that he used only one government email address during his time in that office.”

* Kerry knows of what he speaks: “Former Secretary of State John Kerry said Monday that the Iran nuclear deal could hold even if President Donald Trump pulls out but he warned that imposing new economic sanctions against Tehran could be dangerous.”

* The new way to prepare for a national election in the West: “To guard against mischief similar to what Russia instigated in the U.S. last year and may have sought to do in France this spring, the Germans are shoring up their defenses.”

* Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) “expressed ‘regret’ for suggesting that Democratic rhetoric about President Donald Trump had inspired a gunman to target Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice on Wednesday morning.”

* State Rep. Patrick Neville (R-Colo.), this was unwise: “A GOP leader in Colorado is facing backlash for using Wednesday’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, as an excuse to raise funds for his political action committee.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.