Thursday’s Mini-Report, 6.1.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Manila: “A casino and hotel complex outside the Philippine capital, Manila, was placed on lockdown early Friday after shots were fired and casino tables were set afire in an apparent robbery, police said. The Philippine Red Cross said it had transported three people to hospitals.”

* What an interesting concession: “Shifting from his previous blanket denials, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that ‘patriotically minded’ private Russian hackers could have been involved in cyberattacks last year to help the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump.”

* Set your calendars: “Former FBI director James B. Comey is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next Thursday at 10 a.m., the committee announced Thursday.”

* We have so far to go: “Visitors were removed from a section of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, on Wednesday after a noose was found on the floor of one of the rooms, Smithsonian officials said. It’s the second time this week a noose has been discovered on the grounds of a Smithsonian museum.”

* A case worth watching: “In one of the highest-profile cases to date against makers of prescription painkillers, Ohio filed suit against five drug companies, alleging they fueled the opioid addiction crisis by misrepresenting the addictive risks of their painkillers.”

* This story isn’t over: “Tom Price Bought Drug Stocks. Then He Pushed Pharma’s Agenda in Australia.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.