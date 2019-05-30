Thursday’s Mini-Report, 5.30.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* This time, it was freshman Rep. John Rose’s (R-Tenn.) fault: “House conservatives blocked a bipartisan $19.1 billion disaster aid bill for the third time Thursday, once again thwarting Democrats’ efforts to pass the long-delayed legislation that is supported by President Trump.”

* This new policy takes effect immediately: “New Hampshire is the latest state to repeal its death penalty, as the state Senate had enough votes to override Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto…. The 16-8 vote Thursday was the necessary two-thirds majority to override. The House narrowly voted last week to override Sununu’s veto.”

* Real political drama in Israel: “Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a ruling coalition late Wednesday night, becoming the first elected prime minister in Israeli history to stumble in forging a working government.”

* Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who’s up for re-election this year, is prepared to sign this: “The Louisiana House of Representatives passed an abortion ban on a 79-23 vote Wednesday that would prohibit women from terminating a pregnancy once a fetal heartbeat has been detected.”

* This story is just getting started: “Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., this week sent subpoenas to Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, and Trump Victory, a political fundraising committee, demanding they turn over all records relating to Republican Party donor Li ‘Cindy’ Yang and several of her associates and companies, the Miami Herald has learned.”

* Russia: “The Trump administration believes Russia has restarted very low-yield nuclear tests, officials said on Wednesday in a finding that could be used to renew in earnest the arms race between Moscow and Washington.”

* A year is a long time: “The Pentagon press corps has chafed for months at what reporters see as a sharp decline in access to information, including limited access to officials during trips. Celebrities such as Kiss rocker Gene Simmons and actor Gerard Butler have showed up in the briefing room, but Friday will be a year since the Pentagon held an on-camera briefing with any department spokesperson.”

* An FDA moving in the wrong direction: “Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) charged in an unusually sharp attack Wednesday that acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless seemed to have ‘no intention’ of addressing youth e-cigarette use, which his predecessor deemed a public health epidemic.”

* King strikes again: “Rep. Steve King, who earlier this year was condemned by his congressional peers for favorable comments about white supremacy, argued Tuesday that presuming all cultures are equal devalues the Founding Fathers.”

* Cochran: “Seven-term Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who used seniority to steer billions of dollars to his home state of Mississippi, has died. He was 81.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.