Thursday’s Mini-Report, 5.23.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The latest from Missouri: “A deadly storm system swept across Missouri on Wednesday, killing at least three people in the southwestern part of the state and causing extensive damage and injuring multiple people in the capital city.”

* The final vote on this was 85 to 8: “The Senate on Thursday passed a bipartisan deal that would provide more than $19 billion in disaster aid funding to parts of the United States hit by hurricanes, flooding, earthquakes and wildfires, following months of negotiation.”

* Where things stand on the Hill: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told her Democratic colleagues Thursday that President Donald Trump ‘wants to be impeached’ so that he can be vindicated by the Senate. Pelosi made the comments at a closed-door morning meeting, two Democratic aides told NBC News, who also said that Pelosi called Trump’s actions ‘villainous.’”

* Remember, we’re supposed to believe this is the most transparent administration ever: “Acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan has mandated new restrictions on the way the Pentagon shares information with Congress about military operations around the world, a move that is straining ties with key Republican and Democratic lawmakers.”

* Assange: “The Department of Justice on Thursday indicted Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on 18 charges, including violations of the Espionage Act and a case that could pose challenges to First Amendment protections.”

* Ackerman McQueen later counter-sued in response to this: “The National Rifle Association sued its most prominent contractor on Wednesday, even as the gun group declared that it was ‘now moving forward’ from an ugly power struggle that had consumed its leadership at the highest levels.”

* What an embarrassment: “Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson seized the opportunity during a Wednesday morning interview on Fox Business Network to explain a blunder that took the media for a spin Tuesday afternoon.”

* I’m very skeptical of this version of events: “Kris Kobach said Wednesday he turned down an immigration adviser’s position at Homeland Security because it doesn’t carry enough weight to be able to solve the border crisis.”

* I’ve never known quite what to make of this story: “New court documents offer a peek into how evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr. wound up in the South Beach hotel business with a former Fontainebleau Hotel pool attendant.”

* Since early March, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hasn’t held any formal press briefings, but she has done 12 Fox News interviews.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.