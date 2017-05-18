Thursday’s Mini-Report, 5.18.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Good advice: “Several White House advisers and personal associates of President Trump have urged him to hire an experienced outside lawyer to help him deal with issues arising from a surging controversy over whether his campaign had ties to Russia, according to several people briefed on the conversations.”
* He’s probably going to regret this one: “President Trump on Thursday denied ever asking FBI Director James B. Comey to back off his agency’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and the role played by former national security adviser Michael Flynn.”
* Lieberman is apparently the inexplicable frontrunner: “President Donald Trump said he is ‘very close’ to choosing a new FBI director with at least one senior White House official putting the odds of a selection as early as this Friday at ‘better than 50-50.’”
* Syria: “American warplanes in southern Syria attacked a convoy of pro-government forces on Thursday after they ignored warnings and violated a restricted zone around a base where American and British Special Forces are training Syrian militia fighters, Pentagon officials said.”
* A case worth watching: “BuzzFeed is suing the federal government for records about President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter, including his most attention-grabbing tweets claiming that he was wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.”
* NAFTA: “The Trump administration on Thursday formally notified Congress of its intent to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, a step forward on a campaign promise that was widely popular among voters but has unsettled the U.S. companies that have constructed their businesses around the trade deal’s provisions.”
* FCC: “The Federal Communications Commission has officially begun to undo Obama-era regulations on Internet service providers, often called net neutrality rules. The rules, passed in 2015, had placed cable and telecom companies under the strictest-ever oversight of the agency.”
* He was one of my favorites and I’m going to miss him: “Chris Cornell, a key figure in the grunge rock movement as the banshee-voiced singer in the seminal Seattle band Soundgarden, killed himself in a hotel room after playing a Wednesday night concert with the group, authorities said.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
