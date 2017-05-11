Thursday’s Mini-Report, 5.11.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:



* His ego wouldn’t allow such a confrontation: “The White House has abandoned the idea of President Trump visiting FBI headquarters after being told he would not be greeted warmly, administration officials told NBC News.”



* What a transparent joke: “President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday creating a commission aimed at investigating alleged vote fraud – a move that drew swift rebuke from civil liberty groups and liberal lawmakers amid worries the panel’s work could seek to justify voter suppression.”



* Subpoena #1 in the Russia investigation: “President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, was subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.”



* Believable: “White House lawyers have had to warn President Donald Trump repeatedly against reaching out to his fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, two people familiar with the matter tell The Daily Beast.”



* North Carolina: “Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday expressed his “shock and disappointment” in the small amount of federal disaster money the Trump administration and Congress authorized in the latest round of funding for Hurricane Matthew recovery in North Carolina – less than 1 percent of what the state requested.”



* A story worth keeping an eye on: “Federal authorities on Thursday searched the offices of [Strategic Campaign Group] a political consulting firm in Annapolis that has worked with Republican candidates nationwide and was sued in 2014 on allegations of fraudulent fundraising practices.”



* Local crew members literally wore masks, fearing repercussions: “Authorities removed a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in New Orleans early Thursday, as protesters both for and against the monument carried out tense protests nearby.”



* I find it hard to even imagine being an overseas diplomat right now: “President Donald Trump’s first three months in office have been a wild ride that has captivated the nation. But overseas, one of America’s diplomats has taken the rare step of breaking cover to bemoan how the current situation in Washington affects America’s dealings abroad.”



Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.