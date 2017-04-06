Thursday’s Mini-Report, 4.6.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* More on this on tonight’s show: “Defense Secretary James Mattis will brief President Donald Trump on Thursday at Mar-a-Lago on military options against Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s regime in the wake of a deadly attack which activists said killed at least 100 people – including 25 children – and injured 400 others earlier this week.”
* Related news: “Syrian fixed-wing aircraft dropped chemical weapons on civilians in Idlib earlier this week in a deadly attack which activists said killed at least 100 people – including 25 children – and injured at least 400 others, two U.S. military officials told NBC News.”
* A case worth watching: “Twitter Inc said in a lawsuit on Thursday that it had received a demand from U.S. officials for records that could reveal the user behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump and that it was challenging the demand in court.”
* The Secret Service is struggling with the demands of the Trump family: “To keep up, dozens of agents from New York and field offices across the country are being temporarily pulled off criminal investigations to serve two-week stints protecting members of the Trump family, including the first lady and the youngest son in Manhattan’s Trump Tower.”
* Arkansas: “A federal judge on Thursday blocked the execution of one of eight inmates that Arkansas scheduled for death in a 10-day period – as the state said it plans to proceed with the rest despite criticism that it’s setting the stage for errors.”
* Russia “seized on the announcement of Rex Tillerson’s first visit to Moscow as U.S. secretary of state by setting out an unusually detailed agenda for talks that it said aimed to eliminate ‘numerous irritants’ in relations.”’
* Watching politicians decide to have people suffer needlessly is profoundly frustrating: “Virginia Republican legislators have blocked Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s latest attempt to expand Medicaid, this time through a state budget amendment.”
* NSC: “Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has been added to a core group within the National Security Council in a shakeup of members announced on Wednesday. Perry, the secretary of energy, was one of several officials added to the principals committee, the primary group of policy-makers for national security.”
* Don’t be surprised if impeachment is the next step: “The Alabama Ethics Commission has found probable cause that Gov. Robert Bentley violated the state ethics law and the campaign finance law.”
* A case I’ve been watching: “The Indiana community college on the losing end of a landmark decision protecting gay and lesbian employees will not appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court. The battle over LGBTQ rights in the workplace stays in the deeply divided lower courts – for now.”
* And when the U.S. Strategic Command promotes content from Breitbart News, I think something’s amiss.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* More on this on tonight’s show: “Defense Secretary James Mattis will brief President Donald Trump on Thursday at Mar-a-Lago on military options against Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s regime in the wake of a deadly attack which activists said killed at least 100 people – including 25 children – and injured 400 others earlier this week.”
* Related news: “Syrian fixed-wing aircraft dropped chemical weapons on civilians in Idlib earlier this week in a deadly attack which activists said killed at least 100 people – including 25 children – and injured at least 400 others, two U.S. military officials told NBC News.”
* A case worth watching: “Twitter Inc said in a lawsuit on Thursday that it had received a demand from U.S. officials for records that could reveal the user behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump and that it was challenging the demand in court.”
* The Secret Service is struggling with the demands of the Trump family: “To keep up, dozens of agents from New York and field offices across the country are being temporarily pulled off criminal investigations to serve two-week stints protecting members of the Trump family, including the first lady and the youngest son in Manhattan’s Trump Tower.”
* Arkansas: “A federal judge on Thursday blocked the execution of one of eight inmates that Arkansas scheduled for death in a 10-day period – as the state said it plans to proceed with the rest despite criticism that it’s setting the stage for errors.”
* Russia “seized on the announcement of Rex Tillerson’s first visit to Moscow as U.S. secretary of state by setting out an unusually detailed agenda for talks that it said aimed to eliminate ‘numerous irritants’ in relations.”’
* Watching politicians decide to have people suffer needlessly is profoundly frustrating: “Virginia Republican legislators have blocked Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s latest attempt to expand Medicaid, this time through a state budget amendment.”
* NSC: “Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has been added to a core group within the National Security Council in a shakeup of members announced on Wednesday. Perry, the secretary of energy, was one of several officials added to the principals committee, the primary group of policy-makers for national security.”
* Don’t be surprised if impeachment is the next step: “The Alabama Ethics Commission has found probable cause that Gov. Robert Bentley violated the state ethics law and the campaign finance law.”
* A case I’ve been watching: “The Indiana community college on the losing end of a landmark decision protecting gay and lesbian employees will not appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court. The battle over LGBTQ rights in the workplace stays in the deeply divided lower courts – for now.”
* And when the U.S. Strategic Command promotes content from Breitbart News, I think something’s amiss.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.