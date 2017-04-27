Thursday’s Mini-Report, 4.27.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Afghanistan: “At least two U.S. military service members were killed and another wounded Wednesday night during a firefight with ISIS in eastern Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said.”
* More on this on tonight’s show: “Documents released Thursday reveal former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was specifically warned in 2014 not to take money from foreign governments without advance permission and is now under investigation by the Pentagon for possibly violating the law, lawmakers said.”
* United: “Dr. David Dao, the subject of the now infamous video showing him being dragged from his seat and off a plane, has reached a settlement with United Airlines after a weeks-long public relations nightmare for the company, lawyers said Thursday.”
* We’re occasionally reminded that Sean Spicer isn’t great at his job: “For a few brief moments Thursday afternoon, it appeared as though the White House might be targeting your 401(k)s.”
* The process of counting votes on the House Republicans’ American Health Care Act is very much underway again, and at least for now, I don’t think GOP leaders are going to have the votes to pass this thing.
* Electing an administration of climate deniers may not have been wise: “A report by a leading research body monitoring the Arctic has found that previous projections of global sea level rise for the end of the century could be too low, thanks in part to the pace of ice loss of Arctic glaciers and the vast ice sheet of Greenland.”
* Tennessee: “Members of the Tennessee House of Representatives thought they had defeated a resolution to honor Nathan Bedford Forrest. Days later, the chamber unwittingly passed another resolution touting the achievements of the Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.”
* Former First Lady Michelle Obama, asked today about the possibility of seeking public office, said, “I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
