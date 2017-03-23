Thursday’s Mini-Report, 3.23.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* The latest from London: “The knife-wielding terrorist who killed an American tourist and two others outside the U.K. Parliament was British-born and previously investigated for ‘violent extremism.’”
* Russia: “A former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov was shot and killed in Kiev Thursday in what the Ukrainian president described as an ‘act of state terrorism’ by Russia, an accusation that has been quickly rejected by the Kremlin. President Petro Poroshenko said Voronenkov’s killing ‘clearly shows the handwriting of Russian special services shown repeatedly in various European capitals in the past.’”
* Israeli police “arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday in connection with the wave of bomb threats and hoaxes against Jewish community centers in America, authorities in Israel said. The unnamed man – a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen – is Jewish himself, officials said.”
* I don’t think an apology alone will be nearly enough: “House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes apologized to committee members after going to the White House Wednesday with information about President Donald Trump’s wiretapping accusations before sharing it with the committee, a Democrat on the panel said Thursday.”
* Chuck Schumer makes some news: “Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings ended Thursday on a confrontational note, with the Senate’s top Democrat vowing a filibuster that could complicate Gorsuch’s confirmation and lead to an overhaul in the way the U.S. Senate conducts its business.”
* I remember when Republicans used to say it was a bad thing when Congress created uncertainty, and yet here we are: “Uncertainty surrounding the Republican plan to replace Obamacare is forcing some U.S. hospitals to delay expansion plans, cut costs, or take on added risk to borrow money for capital investment projects, dealing an economic blow to these facilities and the towns they call home.”
* It seems problematic for a cabinet secretary to take such a keen interest in a college election: “U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is suggesting that the election that gave his alma mater, Texas A&M, its first openly gay student body president was ‘stolen.’”
* Did you hear the one about the Indiana woman who voted for Trump because she liked his immigration policies, right up until her husband was deported?
* An interesting addition to the list of things Team Trump hasn’t told the truth about: “The month after Donald Trump won the presidential election, his staff asked the Pentagon to send photographs of military tactical vehicles that he could include in his inaugural parade, emails obtained by The Huffington Post show.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
