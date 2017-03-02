Thursday’s Mini-Report, 3.2.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Yemen: “The U.S. has conducted a series of air strikes in Yemen against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Pentagon announced. More than 20 strikes launched Thursday targeted AQAP militants, equipment and infrastructure in the Yemeni governorates of Abyan, Al Bayda and Shabwah, according to a statement by Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis.”
* A night of tornadoes: “Tornadoes lashed the Midwest on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving a trail of splintered homes, razed businesses and power losses. The severe weather extended into Wednesday, and forecasters said the Mid-Atlantic and Deep South were also at risk for dangerous conditions.”
* Cabinet news, Part I: “The Senate confirmed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to head the Department of Energy on Thursday in a 62-37 vote. Perry, who ran for president in both 2012 and 2016, once advocated for the elimination of the department he now runs. In his confirmation hearing, Perry promised to champion the department charged with protecting the nation’s nuclear weapons.”
* Cabinet news, Part II: “Ben Carson, an acclaimed neurosurgeon-turned-politician, can now add a new title to his résumé: secretary of housing and urban development. The Senate voted 58-41 Thursday morning to confirm Mr. Carson in a rare show of bipartisanship.”
* Changes at the NSC: “President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, is taking steps to streamline the National Security Council – starting by eliminating positions created by his short-lived predecessor Michael Flynn, according to two people familiar with the moves.”
* The Wells Fargo controversy isn’t over: Wells Fargo said … the number of customers affected by the sales practices may be bigger than previously estimated, according to regulatory filings released Wednesday.”
* Obama’s latest honor: “Former President Barack Obama was named the 2017 winner of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Thursday for carrying on his fellow Democrat’s legacy.”
* Donald Trump insisted this week that the Waters of the United States rule was responsible for “putting people out of jobs by the hundreds of thousands and regulations.” That’s not even close to being true.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* Yemen: “The U.S. has conducted a series of air strikes in Yemen against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Pentagon announced. More than 20 strikes launched Thursday targeted AQAP militants, equipment and infrastructure in the Yemeni governorates of Abyan, Al Bayda and Shabwah, according to a statement by Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis.”
* A night of tornadoes: “Tornadoes lashed the Midwest on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving a trail of splintered homes, razed businesses and power losses. The severe weather extended into Wednesday, and forecasters said the Mid-Atlantic and Deep South were also at risk for dangerous conditions.”
* Cabinet news, Part I: “The Senate confirmed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to head the Department of Energy on Thursday in a 62-37 vote. Perry, who ran for president in both 2012 and 2016, once advocated for the elimination of the department he now runs. In his confirmation hearing, Perry promised to champion the department charged with protecting the nation’s nuclear weapons.”
* Cabinet news, Part II: “Ben Carson, an acclaimed neurosurgeon-turned-politician, can now add a new title to his résumé: secretary of housing and urban development. The Senate voted 58-41 Thursday morning to confirm Mr. Carson in a rare show of bipartisanship.”
* Changes at the NSC: “President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, is taking steps to streamline the National Security Council – starting by eliminating positions created by his short-lived predecessor Michael Flynn, according to two people familiar with the moves.”
* The Wells Fargo controversy isn’t over: Wells Fargo said … the number of customers affected by the sales practices may be bigger than previously estimated, according to regulatory filings released Wednesday.”
* Obama’s latest honor: “Former President Barack Obama was named the 2017 winner of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Thursday for carrying on his fellow Democrat’s legacy.”
* Donald Trump insisted this week that the Waters of the United States rule was responsible for “putting people out of jobs by the hundreds of thousands and regulations.” That’s not even close to being true.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.