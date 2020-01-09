Thursday’s Mini-Report, 1.9.20

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Flight PS752: “U.S. intelligence officials have evidence that suggests the Ukraine International Airlines jetliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday, killing 176 people, was downed by an Iranian missile by mistake, multiple officials told NBC News. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his nation’s intelligence sources also pin blame on Iran for what might be an ‘unintentional’ missile attack.”

* War powers vote: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that the House would send a clear statement to President Donald Trump on Thursday saying that he should not take any further military action against Iran without getting approval from Congress.”

* Speaking of dramatic developments on Capitol Hill: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that she will send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate “when I’m ready,” rebuffing calls from top Democrats to submit them.”

* Oh my: “The surveillance footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the day of his first apparent suicide attempt has been permanently deleted, federal prosecutors said Thursday.”

* RBG: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg remains clear of cancer, the Supreme Court justice told CNN this week. ‘I’m cancer free. That’s good,’ she told the outlet in an interview published Wednesday.”

* Is Australia’s Rupert Murdoch influencing coverage of his country’s bushfire crisis? “Critics see a concerted effort to shift blame, protect conservative leaders and divert attention from climate change.”

* Bolton testimony: “House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff told CNN on Thursday that his committee has no plans to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton before President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, arguing there’s ‘little to be gained’ by going that route at this moment.”

* U.S. officials routinely accuse Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani of killing hundreds of Americans. What’s the source of that statistic? The Washington Post took a closer look.

See you tomorrow.