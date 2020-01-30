Thursday’s Mini-Report, 1.30.20

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Coronavirus: “The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency. While nearly 99 percent of the 7,874 diagnoses have been limited to China, 98 cases have been diagnosed in 18 other countries, including the United States.”

* On a related note: “The husband of one of the patients in the U.S. with coronavirus has also been diagnosed with the illness – the first evidence that the new virus has spread person-to-person in this country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.”

* The House approved two notable measures today: “One of the measures would block funding for any use of offensive military force in or against Iran without congressional approval. It passed 228-175. The other would repeal the 2002 resolution that authorized military force against the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq and has since been invoked by successive presidents pursuing fights against new enemies. It passed 236-166.”

* Brexit: “The European Parliament voted in Brussels on Wednesday to ratify the withdrawal agreement that governs Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, which will formally happen on Friday at midnight Brussels time.”

* Remember, walls don’t stop tunnels: “U.S. authorities this week announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from an industrial site in Tijuana, Mexico, to the San Diego area.”

* More bad news for those who want to believe the Trump administration is “tough” on Russia: “The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it will lift sanctions on three companies linked to Oleg Deripaska, the Russian billionaire who was punished for Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

* The White House continues to describe the revised NAFTA – the USMCA – as the “biggest trade deal ever.” That’s not even close to being true.

* An interesting move on the ERA: “Three states urged a federal judge Thursday to declare that the proposed Equal Rights Amendment is now part of the U.S. Constitution, after Virginia this week became the 38th state to ratify it.”

* I find it amazing that a warning like this one was deemed necessary, though Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-Ariz.) recent antics didn’t help: “The House Ethics Committee is warning lawmakers not to share doctored images or videos that could ‘erode public trust, effect public discourse, or sway an election,’ guidance that comes during a proliferation of online misinformation in the run-up to the 2020 elections.”

See you tomorrow.