Thursday’s Mini-Report, 12.29.16
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Striking back: “The Obama administration struck back at Russia on Thursday, imposing sanctions against its intelligence apparatus and expelling 35 diplomats in retaliation for the alleged orchestration of hacking attacks designed to interfere in the presidential election.”
* The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security also released this 13-page Joint Analysis Report with unclassified information about Russia’s alleged espionage operation, which has been dubbed “Grizzly Steppe.”
* They’ll retaliate for our retaliation: “The Kremlin on Friday issued a stark warning to the United States, saying it would respond in kind to the U.S. expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and other sanctions following the Russian hacking of U.S. political parties before the 2016 presidential elections.”
* On this point, they’re right: “Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released a joint statement Thursday calling President Barack Obama’s new sanctions against Russia a ‘small price’ for the country to pay.”
* Stay tuned: “Russia and the Syrian army said Thursday that a nation-wide cease-fire agreement has been reached with opposition rebels, forging a path towards peace talks.”
* Expect the unexpected: “President-elect Donald Trump owes the media a news conference, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday morning, but beyond that, ‘business as usual is over.’ Spicer said Trump’s administration will not dismiss out of hand the media practices of past White Houses, but the president-elect does not feel beholden by them, either.”
* The dangers of fake news: “The [Pakistani] defense minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, wrote a saber-rattling Twitter post directed at Israel [late last week] after a false report – which the minister apparently believed – that Israel had threatened Pakistan with nuclear weapons. Both countries have nuclear arsenals.”
* Seems appropriate: “The Buffalo Board of Education voted 6-2 Thursday to issue a stunning ultimatum to Carl Paladino, one of their own members who has been under national fire for his racially charged comments about the Obamas: Resign within 24 hours, or the board will petition the state to remove you.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
